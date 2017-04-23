Mangaluru: Police rule out foul play in Bajrang Dal activist’s death

Citing post-mortem findings, Police on Sunday ruled out any possible ‘foul play’ in the death of a Bajrang Dal activist near a beach ib and said it appeared to be a case of ‘drowning by accident’. The body of 35-year old Jagadish Suvarna, Bengre unit Bajrang Dal Convenor and a boat co-pilot, was found close to an estuary at Alivebagilu near here on April 21. Police had initially stated that the body had injuries and it was suspected Survarna was killed by unknown persons. However, police on Sunday said the postmortem did not reveal any injury and there was no reason to suspect foul play. It appeared to be a case of drowning by accident.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner M Chandra Sekhar told reporters that a case of unnatural death had been registered on a complaint by the victim’s brother Shivananda. He said there appeared to be no cause for suspicion as alleged by some people on social media. It was a “clear case of drowning by accident”, but further investigation was underway, he the Commissioner added. Suvarna, who worked as co-pilot of a passenger boat, was an active member of Bajrang Dal and was appointed convenor of the Bengre unit two months ago, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Udaya Nayak said Suvarna had attended a wedding the previous night and reportedly went for a few drinks with friends. He set out to report for his duty as boat co-pilot at 4:30 am. Police suspect Suvarna fell into the sea and drowned.

