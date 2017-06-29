Mangaluru police files suo motu complaint on eve-teasing, books youth

The police stepped in to file the suo motu complaint as the girl did not file one since she was to leave for Bihar to pursue her post graduation course in Buddhist studies and comparative religions. Representational Image. The police stepped in to file the suo motu complaint as the girl did not file one since she was to leave for Bihar to pursue her post graduation course in Buddhist studies and comparative religions. Representational Image.

The city police have filed a suo motu complaint based on a facebook post by a 22 year-old girl who had narrated her horrific experience of having been followed by an eve-teaser on scooter while she was walking in the city. The post of the girl on her experience had gone viral and was shared by thousands in the social media. The girl said the person had been following her on scooter while she walking through the streets on June 25.

“He kept on stopping the scooter ahead of me and wait for me to pass which lasted for minutes. When I stood near a bus stop, he parked the vehicle and waited there. Then I walked up to the scooter and took the picture of its number plate and posted it,” she said. “You thought I’d be scared, didn’t you? You thought I’d be ashamed, didn’t you? I was followed by the guy who this scooter belongs to today in broad daylight in a busy street in Mangaluru. 3 pm in the noon in the centre of the city,” the girl had said in the post.

“Well, guess what? I take my side. These streets are as much mine as they are of undeserving ones like you. You or a hundred like you will not scare me into staying home and not being free. This is a message from all the strong girls to you and your likes: if you try curtailing our freedom, we will fight back. And we will knock you down,” she wrote in her post.

The police stepped in to file the suo motu complaint as the girl did not file one since she was to leave for Bihar to pursue her post graduation course in Buddhist studies and comparative religions. Police said they had already booked the youth who was riding the scooter under IPC sections 354 (d) (relating to stalking) and 509 (regarding word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). The case was registered at Mangaluru women’s police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App