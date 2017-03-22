Mangaluru: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering bank officer 

A 39 year-old man has been sentenced to life for murdering a young woman bank officer after she turned down his marriage proposal in 2013. Atmaram Seetaram More, who belongs to Khed in Maharashtra, was working at a fish food outlet in Mangaluru when he befriended the bank officer Anjana, who frequented the place, police said. He took her to his room in April 17, 2013 and killed her by tightening a rope around her neck as she turned down his marriage proposal, police said. The Urwa police who investigated the case found out her identity and that of the murderer, which led to his arrest two months later from Manipal, police said.

Atmaram came to the city after jumping parole while undergoing life imprisonment for another murder in Nasik. He had killed his lover there after a bitter quarrel in 2011, according to police. The Fourth District and Sessions Court Judge, Veerabhadraiah Bhavani, who delivered the verdict on Tuesday, said Atmaram would have to undergo life imprisonment in both the cases consecutively. The sentence period in the present case will begin after completion of the sentence in the earlier case.

The judge also directed prison authorities to keep Atmaram in solitary confinement for three months and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now