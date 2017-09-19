Only in Express
Mangaluru: IndiGo flight to Dubai delayed after suspicious object found during baggage screening

Mangaluru Police Commissioner T S Suresh said that it was a self-made power bank which was allowed to proceed after thorough checking, reported news agency ANI

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2017 11:47 pm
Mangaluru Airport, Mangaluru IndiGo Flight, IndiGo Flight, Mangaluru Airport Cellphone Bomb, Cellphone Bomb, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Visuals from Mangaluru Airport where object suspected to be cell-phone bomb was found (ANI)
Security staff at Mangaluru airport was alerted on Tuesday night after a suspect carrying an alleged cellphone bomb was caught. The incident led to a delay of an IndiGo flight scheduled to head towards Dubai.  As per a statement by IndiGo, the matter was reported to the local police.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner T S Suresh said that it was a self-made power bank which was allowed to proceed after thorough checking, reported news agency ANI.

A security breach had also been reported on September 15 at New Delhi’s IGI Airport, when a man was deboarded from a Goa-bound flight for allegedly carrying a knife.

