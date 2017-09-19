Mangaluru: IndiGo flight to Dubai delayed after suspicious object found during baggage screening

Visuals from Mangaluru Airport where object suspected to be cell-phone bomb was found (ANI) Visuals from Mangaluru Airport where object suspected to be cell-phone bomb was found (ANI)

Security staff at Mangaluru airport was alerted on Tuesday night after a suspect carrying an alleged cellphone bomb was caught. The incident led to a delay of an IndiGo flight scheduled to head towards Dubai. As per a statement by IndiGo, the matter was reported to the local police.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner T S Suresh said that it was a self-made power bank which was allowed to proceed after thorough checking, reported news agency ANI.

A security breach had also been reported on September 15 at New Delhi’s IGI Airport, when a man was deboarded from a Goa-bound flight for allegedly carrying a knife.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App