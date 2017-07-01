Mangaluru eve-teasing incident: Youth held after Facebook post by girl

Rizwan (29), the owner of the scooter and a resident of Jeppu near here, was arrested on Friday, police said (Source: Google Maps) Rizwan (29), the owner of the scooter and a resident of Jeppu near here, was arrested on Friday, police said (Source: Google Maps)

The Facebook post by a girl in which she narrated the harrowing experience of being followed by a youth on scooter while walking along the road has led to the arrest of the culprit. Rizwan (29), the owner of the scooter and a resident of Jeppu near here, was arrested on Friday, police said.

The police, who had taken a suo motu case based on the Facebook post, had traced the scooter owner from the picture of the number plate the girl had posted on Facebook.

The girl, Rashmi Shetty, had put up the post on June 25 about the man who stalked her on broad daylight as she was walking through a prime area in the city. The post had gone viral in the social media.

