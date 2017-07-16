Mangaluru: Mishap averted as Air India flight veers off the runway

Air India plane (File photo) Air India plane (File photo)

A mishap was averted at the Mangaluru airport in Karnataka in the wee hours on Sunday when an AI aircraft from Dubai with 185 passengers on board, veered off the runway slightly while touching down, an Air India Express official said. The incident involving the flight- IX 814 – took place at around 04:45 hours and all the passengers and crew were unhurt, the official said. “The aircraft suddenly took a right turn while touching down due to unfavourable winds”, he said.

“An alert pilot immediately corrected the path and the aircraft landed safely”, said the official, adding the matter has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The aircraft was inspected and no “noticeable damage” was found, the official said.

The Mangaluru airport is notorious for its table-top runway as the location is on a hill top, preventing extension of the runway. In May 2010, an Air India Express plane from Dubai had overshot the runway and plunged down the cliff into a wooded valley, killing 158 people.

