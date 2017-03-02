Mangalore: Four held for attack on CPM office

The Mangaluru Police on Tuesday arrested four persons for setting ablaze a CPM office in the Tokkottu area of the city ahead of the February 25 CPM rally for communal harmony where Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present.

“We have arrested four persons, including two bar bouncers from Bengaluru. There are few more involved in the incident and efforts are on to nab them,” an investigation officer said.

The arrested have been identified as Rakshith N, 24, Deekshith Y, 26, Benny R, 21 and Manoj, 26. All the arrested are residents of Ullal village in Mangaluru and were formerly associated with a Hindu group in the region, police said.

The BJP and several Hindu groups had opposed the Kerala Chief Minister’s presence at the rally over the murders of some right-wing activists in Kerala allegedly by Left cadre.