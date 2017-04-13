Mangalam TV CEO denied bail

The Kerala High Court Wednesday rejected bail pleas of Mangalam TV CEO R Ajith Kumar and investigation bureau head K Jayachandran in connection with alleged honey trapping of former minister A K Saseendran.

It said the two had not produced unedited version of the conversation a woman journalist had with Saseendran, who was forced to quit after the lewd conversation was aired. It noted that the channel telecast an edited conversation with mala fide intention.

