MangaIuru International Airport starts offering e-Visas from today    

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday started offering e-Visa services to flyers, becoming the second airport in the state to introduce the facility. E-Visa services was being provided only at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru till now.

The facility would largely benefit foreigners with tourist, medical and business visas visiting coastal Karnataka, who earlier had to either land in Mumbai or Bengaluru for approval of the e-Visa, an MIA release said.

Two exclusive counters have been created at the terminal building in MIA for e-visa holders since fingerprints of such travellers need to be taken.

For faster clearance, travellers have been advised to carry a printout of the e-visa rather than keeping the same on electronic devices like tab or smart phone, it said.

Mangaluru International Airport handles more than 40 international flight arrivals and departures per week.

The flights are being operated to Dubai, Dammam, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

