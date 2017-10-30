Manesar SHO held for having two passports

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Manesar police station was suspended on Sunday after he was found to have two passports in his name, each with a different date of birth. “An FIR has been registered at the Sector 29 police station, based on the complaint of ACP (City) who conducted the preliminary probe,” confirmed Deepak Saharan, DCP (East).

Preliminary findings indicated that the SHO had procured two passports in his name – one made in 2002, which stated his birth date as 12.12.1984, and another made in 2015, which stated his birth date as 30.08.1979.

“A case has been registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and sections of the Passports Act, 1967,” a police officer at the Sector 29 station said.

