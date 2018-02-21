Manesar land scam: Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s officer profited via property sale, says CBI

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Express file photo) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Express file photo)

A NEW Delhi-based couple who had “business dealings” with real estate developer Atul Bansal, the main beneficiary and one of the prime accused in the Rs 1,000-crore Manesar land scam, had bought a property for Rs 1.5 crore from Chhatar Singh, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s then additional principal secretary, and sold it for Rs 70 lakh within 17 days, the CBI has claimed in its chargesheet.

Bansal was the director of Aditya Buildwell Private Limited, which is now known as ABW Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

The CBI has called it a “suspect transaction” and alleged that this Rs 80 lakh loss borne by the couple was “nothing but a reward to Chhatar Singh on account of grant of six colony licenses to Atul Bansal and his companies”.

Chhatar Singh refused to comment on the CBI’s charges against him. “I am not aware about the chargesheet yet. I cannot comment at this stage,” he told The Indian Express.

In its chargesheet submitted in the CBI court at Panchkula, CBI has elaborated the sequence of events of this “suspect transaction”. It says Chhatar Singh sold one property bearing House No. 312, Sector 22, measuring 308 sq mt, for Rs 1.5 crore to the couple, residents of GK-II, New Delhi. According to the CBI, he received Rs 1.5 crore on May 31, 2010. However, he got the sale deed executed on October 4, 2010, vide sale deed No. 1887.

According to the CBI, the couple then sold the house on October 21 (17 days later) to a resident of Munirka in New Delhi for Rs 70 lakh. The CBI said in its chargesheet that through this transaction the couple bore a loss of Rs 80 lakh. The couple, not yet named as accused by the CBI in its chargesheet, are directors of various companies, including one of the group companies of Bansal’s ABW, and has “business transactions with Atul Bansal, the main beneficiary in the release of land to whom six licenses on an area measuring 164 acres were granted”.

Acording to the CBI, the couple had never met Chhatar Singh before this property deal and even at the time of deal or any time before the purchase, they had not visited the property that they bought.

Chhatar Singh served as additional principal secretary to the then CM Hooda from 2007 to 2009. Later he served as principal secretary to CM from November 2, 2009 to August 30, 2013. Files of Town and Country Planning Department used to be put up before the chief minister through him. He also served as Member, Union Public Service Commission, from September 2, 2013 to September 22, 2017.

“Chhatar Singh was also in-charge principal secretary of Industries Department in August 2007. It is pertinent to note that the land was being acquired for HSIIDC by the Industries department and land acquisition was deliberately allowed to lapse during the aforesaid month”, the CBI chargesheet reads accusing Singh of corruption, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

