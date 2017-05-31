Manesar land deal: 11 Congress MLAs rally around Hooda, allege BJP conspiracy to target him

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Express File Photo) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Express File Photo)

Eleven out of the 17 Congress MLAs in Haryana came out in support of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was recently questioned by the CBI in a case pertaining to sale of private land in Manesar. At a press conference held in support of the former CM, the MLAs alleged that there was a “criminal conspiracy” by the state’s BJP government in handing over the case to the CBI.

CBI had registered a case in September 2015 on allegations that private builders in conspiracy with unknown public servants of Haryana government had purchased around 400 acre of land from farmers at throwaway prices. The land was allegedly purchased after showing threat of acquisition by the government. On Tuesday, Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian said, “Om Prakash, a resident of Manesar had filed a civil writ petition before Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2011 for getting a probe through CBI into the Manesar land case. The court dismissed the petition by observing that the conduct of Om Prakash was malafide and influenced by sheer greed.”

He added that the then Commissioner of Police, Gurgaon, had registered a criminal case after procuring complaint on August 12, 2015 from Om Prakash while concealing that the High Court had rejected his claim and the SLP was pending in Supreme Court. Kadian said that the Congress will not remain quiet. “Hum int ka jawab pathar se denge (we will give a befitting reply),” he said. Legislator Kuldeep Sharma said that it was a “criminal conspiracy” as the Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan had given his legal opinion about the case on August 11, 2015, even though there was no complaint given then.

“The Chief Secretary’s office was completely bypassed illegally. The then DGP did not get any preliminary inquiry before referring the matter to the Home Department. The then Secretary, Home Department, has disclosed the criminal conspiracy. The Haryana Chief Minister is a co-conspirator,” he said. Sharma said that the legal cell of the party was looking into different legal options. He said that Hooda was being targeted as the government considered him to be the main opponent and this was an attempt to tarnish his image.

While replying to allegations of the Congress, Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan said that the Supreme Court has been monitoring the investigation by the CBI in the case for the past two years and in April 2017 had given directions that the probe be completed within four months. “It seems that former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda now knows that he cannot be saved. So, he has made his supporters hold a press conference. The supporters, however, concealed the fact that the the opinion of the AG was given with reference to the case in SC. They have also concealed the fact that the SC has sought regular reports from the CBI in the issue,” he said.

