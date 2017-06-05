Maneka Gandhi undergoes operation at AIIMS

UNION MINISTER for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi was operated for gallstones on Sunday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Sources close to the minister said she was in a meeting with the district magistrate in her constituency Pilibhit on Friday when she developed sudden stomach ache. She was taken to a hospital in Pilibhit for an ultrasound where the gallstone was detected. She was immediately flown to Delhi and admitted to AIIMS.

An AIIMS official said the minister is likely to be discharged in the next few days. “She had one large stone. That resulted in a major inflammation and severe pain,” he said.

