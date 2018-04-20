Maneka Gandhi to CMs: Train cops dealing with sexual offence cases

Minister for Woman and Child Development Maneka Gandhi (Files) Minister for Woman and Child Development Maneka Gandhi (Files)

Minister for Woman and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has written to all chief ministers asking them to hold special training for police officials dealing with cases of sexual offences, especially where children are victims. In her note to all CMs, Maneka listed the measures to be taken by all state governments to ensure safety of women and children and swift action in case of crimes against them. Stressing on the need to “re-train” all police officials, especially those dealing with collection and preservation of evidence, she offered to provide help to states who want to establish forensic laboratories for investigation of sexual offences.

