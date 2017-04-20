Maneka Gandhi to bring national nutrition scheme on track in Assam

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File) Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File)

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has assured to bring the national nutrition scheme on track in Assam in a meeting with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday. The Union Minister and the Chief Minister discussed modalities to strengthen nutritional mechanism for women and children and provide nutritional food sachets in schools andother centres where women and children come and assemble.

Giving an overview of the state government’s initiatives in providing meals in schools and Anganwadi centres, Sonowal said his government is fully committed in implementing the nutritional food sachets scheme to ensure nutrition to women and children in the state.

He hoped that once the scheme is fully implemented in the state, the issue of malnutrition will become a thing of the past.

The Union Minister also hailed the state government’s role in conservation of rhino and other endangered species in national parks and other wildlife sanctuaries in Assam. Both Sonowal and Maneka Gandhi held discussions on constitution of the Animal Welfare Board in Assam and the Chief Minister said modalities are being framed to constitute such a board in the state.

