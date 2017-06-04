Maneka Gandhi operated for gallstone at AIIMS

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File photo) Union Minister Maneka Gandhi. (File photo)

Union minister Maneka Gandhi, who was diagnosed with gallstones, on Sunday underwent surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital. An official said the minister, 60, was doing fine although she was still ‘very weak’. “She will be discharged from the hospital in the next three to four days,” he said.

The women and child development (WCD) minister was admitted to the AIIMS on June 2 after she had complained of stomach pain while on a visit to her constituency Pilibhit. The BJP leader was taken to a hospital in Pilibhit where an ultrasound detected gallstone. Maneka was then rushed to Delhi. “She had just one stone, but it was a very large one and had resulted in a major inflammation and severe pain,” the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App