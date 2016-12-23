Delhi confidential: New Goal

Maneka Gandhi Maneka Gandhi

BETWEEN RUNNING her ministry and campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh elections, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi’s New Year resolution is to finish work on her four books by the end of 2017. One book, Anasuya’s Garden, is titled after her granddaughter; another is a compilation of her 1,500-plus articles written over the years on the issue of animal rights; the third is children’s fiction; and the last is a revision of her earlier book, titled The Penguin Book of Hindu Names, written over 30 years ago.

Language Lesson

WHILE RELEASING the circulation figures of newspapers, Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said he was “happy” that Hindi publications were in the lead, followed by English and Urdu. “I am very happy about this. Hindi is the language of Hindustan,” he said. Later, Naidu went on to showcase the work done by his other two ministries — Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation — and gave details of the number of houses constructed and toilets built. At one point, as he paused while reading out the figures, Minister of State, I&B, Rajyavardhan Rathore prompted him. “I know what the figures are in English. I am trying to read it out in Hindi. You are from here, but I grew up in the South during the days of Hindi Virodh movement,” Naidu shot back.

Testing Time

THE CBSE’s governing body meeting on Tuesday had its share of fireworks. There was a heated debate over the year from which Class X Board exams should be made compulsory again. While representatives of the Delhi government’s education department wanted students to have more time to get used to the change, and suggested that the decision should not be implemented before 2019, CBSE officers insisted on 2018. After a heated debate, CBSE prevailed over Delhi government officials.