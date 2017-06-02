Latest News
  • Maneka Gandhi unwell, to be airlifted to Delhi from Pilibhit

Maneka Gandhi unwell, to be airlifted to Delhi from Pilibhit

Maneka Gandhi holds the Women and Child Development portfolio in the Narendra Modi government. Pilibhit is her parliamentary constituency.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2017 3:52 pm
maneka gandhi, maneka gandhi in hospital, maneka gandhi ill, maneka gandhi news, pilibhit Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File photo)

Related News

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was admitted to the emergency ward of a local hospital in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh where an ultrasound scan confirmed stones in her gall bladder. She is reportedly being airlifted to Delhi. She was holding a meeting in Pilibhit, her parliamentary constituency, when she complained of a stomach-ache. A surgery to remove the stones will be performed in Delhi.

Gandhi, 60, holds the Women and Child Development portfolio in the Narendra Modi government.

This is a breaking news story. 

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. V
    vicky
    Jun 2, 2017 at 4:02 pm
    w country waiting for a good news - sweet shops please make extra sweets -
    Reply
    1. S
      secure
      Jun 2, 2017 at 3:28 pm
      Pra for early death for peaceful atmoaphere in the country.
      Reply
      1. A
        abdul razak
        Jun 2, 2017 at 3:37 pm
        As she loved animal too much send animal doctor to treat her
        Reply
        1. M
          M P
          Jun 2, 2017 at 3:44 pm
          you shud be sent to pig doctor

      Best of Express

      Buzzing Now

      Top News

      Jun 02: Latest News