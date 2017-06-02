Maneka Gandhi unwell, to be airlifted to Delhi from Pilibhit

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2017 3:52 pm
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was admitted to the emergency ward of a local hospital in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh where an ultrasound scan confirmed stones in her gall bladder. She is reportedly being airlifted to Delhi. She was holding a meeting in Pilibhit, her parliamentary constituency, when she complained of a stomach-ache. A surgery to remove the stones will be performed in Delhi.
Gandhi, 60, holds the Women and Child Development portfolio in the Narendra Modi government.
This is a breaking news story.
