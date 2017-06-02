Maneka Gandhi unwell, to be airlifted to Delhi from Pilibhit

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File photo) Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File photo)

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi was admitted to the emergency ward of a local hospital in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh where an ultrasound scan confirmed stones in her gall bladder. She is reportedly being airlifted to Delhi. She was holding a meeting in Pilibhit, her parliamentary constituency, when she complained of a stomach-ache. A surgery to remove the stones will be performed in Delhi.

Gandhi, 60, holds the Women and Child Development portfolio in the Narendra Modi government.

This is a breaking news story.

