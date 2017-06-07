Mandsaur violence sparks protest in Delhi: Students, farmers’ organisations protest at Madhya Pradesh Bhawan

A scene after violent clashes between farmers and the police at Pipliya in Mandsaur district of MP on Tuesday. PTI Photo A scene after violent clashes between farmers and the police at Pipliya in Mandsaur district of MP on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Students and farmers’ organisations on Wednesday protested in front of the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi, demanding a judicial enquiry into the killings of six farmers in the state’s Mandsaur district.

The protesters — including members of the JNU Students’ Union and the All India Kisan Sabha— demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the dead and Rs 5 lakh for those who were injured in the incident on Tuesday. “The incident is a continuation of the attitude of the government in indulging in violence instead of listening to the voices of the farmers,” they said a memorandum submitted to the Resident Commissioner of MP.

Loan waivers and the immediate suspension of police authorities responsible for the act were some of the other demands of the protesters. “The agriculture (sector) is deteriorating and the government seems to be insensitive about the issue,” said JNUSU President Mohit Kumar Pandey in a statement. All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah also took part in the protest.

