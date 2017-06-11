Mandsaur violence: Shivraj Singh Chouhan fast enters second day, vows to resolve farmers’ issues

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan on Sunday. ANI photo Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bhopal’s Dussehra Maidan on Sunday. ANI photo

As Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s indefinite fast entered its second day, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that the farmers issues occupied his thoughts even in dreams and he would resolve them soon. “I slept intermittently and all that while I kept thinking about what all topics – out of the ones we discussed with the farmers – can be worked upon as soon as possible,” Chouhan told news agency ANI on Sunday.

Chouhan began his indefinite fast on Saturday after Madhya Pradesh witnessed a series of violent clashes between protesting farmers and security forces deployed in the state. Six farmers lost their lives in police filing in Mandsaur.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister met family members of the deceased and claimed that they had urged him to discontinue his fast. “One thing that made me emotional was the number of our children that we lost in these protests. Their parents came to meet me yesterday and despite such grief befalling upon them, asked me to put an end to the issue,” he said.

“I discussed many problems and its solution. There are some issues which have already been addressed and there are some on which we have to take a decision. We are considering every issue seriously whether it is small or big. We will think about it and discuss it and thereafter, we will definitely take a decision in the interest of farmers,” he added.

On the other hand, Opposition parties in Madhya Pradesh criticised the CM for sitting on an indefinite fast ‘instead of addressing the problem’. “Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s fast is a drama…it is a sham…nothing but a pretence. He should answer why a case of murder has not been filed in the death of five farmers in MP,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in New Delhi on Saturday.

