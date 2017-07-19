Mandsaur violence: MP minister blames opium smugglers

Gopal Bhargava (twitter.com) Gopal Bhargava (twitter.com)

Madhya Pradesh minister Gopal Bhargava on Tuesday blamed opium smugglers for the violence during farmers’ unrest in Mandsaur last month. “The illegal trade of opium and its extracts is spread all over the country. Because the government and police tightened screws, opium smugglers were not able to smuggle the contraband out of the state. They conspired to divert attention of the administration, police and narcotics department,’’ Bhargava said during an adjournment motion in the state Assembly on farmers’ issues and firing in Mandsaur.

He asked why was the violence restricted to one part of the state. “It was restricted only to the belt where opium is grown. Bundelkhand, Gwalior and Chambal regions did not see any violence. It is clear that the violence was engineered by smugglers,’’ said Bhargava. “Those who spill milk and destroy vegetables cannot be farmers.’’ Earlier, the Opposition alleged that the government did not take seriously the warning farmers had issued before starting their agitation on June 1.

