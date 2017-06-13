Mandsaur: Week after six farmers die in police firing, CM Shivraj Chouhan to visit families of deceased tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: PTI/File) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Source: PTI/File)

More than a week after six farmers were killed in police firing during a protest in Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit the families of the deceased on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. The farmers in the state have been protesting since June 1 in support of loan waiver and higher remunerative prices for their crops.

The death of the farmers in police firing on June 6 led to further violence in the region with incidents of loot and arson reported in many places. Earlier, the chief minister had sat on an indefinite fast appealing for peace in the state. He had met farmer leaders assuring them of severe action against those responsible for police firing. He had ended his fast Sunday claiming peace has been restored in the state.

“We will make the state land use advisory service so that farmers get correct and timely information about climate change. I promise that along with BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will irrigate every land. We have decided to implement every policy with the consent of farmers,” he was quoted as saying by ANI before breaking his fast.

On Monday, the state government removed Home Secretary Madhu Khare and also appointed a single-member commission to look into the matter and inquire into the police firing incident.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against Congress MLA from Shivpuri Shakuntala Khatik and Venus Goyal in Karera police station in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday for allegedly inciting a mob to burn down a police station. A video of the Congress MLA urging the protesters to burn the police station down had surfaced, which she denied it saying she was only responding to the incompetence of the police station.

