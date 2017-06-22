Mandsaur deaths in police firing: 2 weeks on, MP suspends collector, 2 senior cops

Farmers torch vehicles during a protest in Phanda near Bhopal on Friday. The situation in the state remained tense after a couple of days of Mandsaur incident where five farmers were killed in police firing. (PTI Photo) Farmers torch vehicles during a protest in Phanda near Bhopal on Friday. The situation in the state remained tense after a couple of days of Mandsaur incident where five farmers were killed in police firing. (PTI Photo)

Two week after five people died in police firing near Pipliya Mandi in Mandsaur district during the farmers’ agitation, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended the then district collector, then superintendent of police and the city superintendent of police. The government held the three responsible for failing to control law and order situation on June 6 and 7.

Then collector, IAS officer Swatantra Kumar Singh; SP O P Tripathi, a 2009 batch IPS officer; and city SP Sai Krishna S Thota, a 2014-batch IPS, had already been transferred from their respective posts. The government today suspended them.

Singh had been transferred as deputy secretary to Bhopal. Tripathi and Thota were sent to Bhopal and Chhindwara, respectively.

For hours after the five deaths on June 6, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh had claimed that the police had not fired at the protesters. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had maintained that anti-social elements were responsible for violence when the farmers’ protests were at their peak.

The Home Minister later said that the police may have fired in self-defence, and suggested that he was misled by officers and bureaucrats on ground.

Opposition Congress and other political parties had criticised the state government for its flip-flop and accused it of lying. Late on June 6, the government had announced Rs 1 crore compensation for the family of each deceased after the incident led to an uproar.

The state government has already constituted a one-man judicial commission to inquire into circumstances leading to the incident of firing. The commission will have its headquarters in Indore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App