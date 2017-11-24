Martyr killed in J&K cremated with full state honours in his Gurdaspur village

Body of Mandeep Singh arrives at the Amritsar Air Force Station on Thursday. (Express Photo/Rana Simranjit Singh) Body of Mandeep Singh arrives at the Amritsar Air Force Station on Thursday. (Express Photo/Rana Simranjit Singh)

Sepoy Mandeep Singh, who was killed during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, was cremated with full state honours at his village Chahal Khurd in Gurdaspur district on Thursday evening.

His body was brought to Amritsar by air and then taken to his village. Mandeep (32) had joined the Army in 2004. He is survived by his wife, two sons and parents.

“It is a matter of pride that he sacrificed his life for the country. Many people die in street and no one talks about them. I am satisfied my son died for a cause,” said father Prem Singh.

Wife Rajwinder Kaur said, “He always preferred his job first. Recently, my father-in-law was ill, but my husband did not come back as he was required on duty and he preferred to not ask for leave. We are proud of him but his loss in our lives is irreparable.” Among others, MLAs Balwinder Singh Laddi from Congress and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal from SAD were present at the cremation.

Laddi announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the widow, Rs 2 lakh for Mandeep’s parents, a residential plot and job for a family member as per state government’s policy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App