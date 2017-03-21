Mandate for change, says N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh speaks in the Assembly to prove his party’s majority, in Imphal on Monday. PTI Photo Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh speaks in the Assembly to prove his party’s majority, in Imphal on Monday. PTI Photo

Manipur’s new Chief Minister N Biren Singh stressed on change and equal development in the state after winning the floor test on Monday. “The mandate people have given to me is for change. A change for better things,” he said. The state’s first BJP Chief Minister called for equal development across the state, putting special emphasis on the hill districts.

“I have a vision of an all-round development in the state, but we need to know that Manipur cannot develop without development in the hills. That is why I plan to have my cabinet sessions in the hill districts. I’ll take my engineers, teachers, doctors,” he said.

Acknowledging the importance of a strong opposition, he said of the Congress: “We know each other. I don’t think they will try to create any problems. I firmly believe that they will agree with my vision of the state, equal development and justice for all.” In a message to the youth of the state, Biren Singh said they should not depend solely on the government to provide them with jobs. “The youths of Manipur are skilled and educated. They need to acquire job-related skills and utilise various self-employment schemes run by the government,” he said.

Rubbishing scepticism in some quarters regarding the Naga People’s Front being a coalition partner in the government, the Chief Minister said that his team has MLAs from different parties and they too are with the people and they all seek a change. “There are no issues with the NPF. They are with us,” Singh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now