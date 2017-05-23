Manchester Arena attack: PM Narendra Modi condemns the attack, says thoughts with families of the killed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, took to Twitter and condemned the attack in Manchester which has killed 19 people so far and injured over 50. Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” the Prime Minister tweeted.
An explosion took place at Manchester Arena where American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing. The Manchester police has said that they are treating it as a terror incident.
According to reports, Britain has declared that it is on its second highest alert level of ‘severe’. British PM Theresa May also responded to the attack and paid tributes to the victims and their families. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of Ariana Grande has confirmed that the singer is ‘okay’.
As per a statement issued by Manchester Arena, the blast happened outside the venue after the concert was over. BBC reports suggest that people were thrown inside the venue because of the impact of the blast.
- May 23, 2017 at 7:55 amHypocrite chooses not to comdemn attacks and becomes DUMB when it comes to the lynching of helpless people in his own country !Reply
- May 23, 2017 at 7:31 amHe should not just talk about it, but must have been their, to be slaughters like a hindu filthy hog of hinduism racism by faith, for the good of humanity. fewer of the hogs of hinduism racism by faith, more peaceful, , Islamic the world.Reply