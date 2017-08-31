Man with Rs 7.56 lakh in fake Rs 2000 notes arrested, DRI suspects it to be smuggled from Bangaldesh

The accussed has been arrested for violation of Section 111(d) of the Customs Act and has been remanded to judicial custody. (Image for representational purposes.) The accussed has been arrested for violation of Section 111(d) of the Customs Act and has been remanded to judicial custody. (Image for representational purposes.)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested a man and seized fake Rs 2,000 notes having face value of Rs 7.56 lakh from him. According to the preliminary investigation by the DRI, the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) are suspected to have been printed and smuggled in from Bangladesh.

The officers of DRI on specific information intercepted the man from Karnataka, at Mumbra in a suburb of Mumbai on Wednesday. On examination of his baggage, the officers found 349 notes of Rs 2,000 having face value of Rs 6.98 lakhs. Follow-up operations were conducted at his residence in Bengaluru that resulted in the recovery of another Rs 58,000 in fake notes. The total face value of the seized fake notes is 7.56 lakh according to the press release issued by the agency.

“Preliminary investigations by DRI has revealed that the intercepted person had procured these fake notes from an associate in Islampur, West Bengal (located in West Dinajpur district close to the Bangladesh border),” the release said. The seized notes shall be sent to the Currency Note Press for official verification and to asertain the quality and the security features replicated.

The accussed has been arrested for violation of Section 111(d) of the Customs Act and has been remanded to judicial custody.

In the current financial year, during the months of April and July, the DRI had detected fake Indian currency worth Rs 3.5 lakh in three different cases booked at Hyderabad, Guwahati and Betiah, it said.

