Man with knife causes flutter as O Panneerselvam arrives

O Panneerselvam (File Photo) O Panneerselvam (File Photo)

A man allegedly found carrying a kitchen knife caused a flutter at the entrance of the airport in Tiruchirappalli when former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam was being received on his arrival on Sunday, police said. He was later identified as Solairaja, a local AIADMK worker and supporter of Panneerselvam, they said.

As the AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi Amma leader was being received by his supporters just outside the arrival entrance, the knife kept by Solairaja in his waist fell down. Immediately, some supporters of Panneerselvam mistook it as an attempt to attack their leader and overpowered Solairaja, stated to be a professional cook, and handed him over to airport police.

During his interrogation, Solairaja told police that he was also a follower of Panneerselvam and did not intend to attack him. He said he always used to keep the knife, police said adding further investigation was on.

Panneerselvam had been accorded CRPF security cover by the Centre from April 2 in the wake of incidents including, hurling of stones on his vehicle after he had revolted against AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala’s leadership in February this year. He arrived in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday to meet his supporters.

