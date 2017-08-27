Man with bovine attacked in Rajouri, one held

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

A man was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified people when he was moving around with his bovine in Rajouri district here, the police said today. Lal Din, a resident of Gundha village of Keri, along with another person was attacked while they were moving with bovine in the early hours of yesterday, a police spokesman said.

Din was injured and taken for treatment to a hospital, from where he was discharged today. A case under relevant sections of Ranbir Penal Code, including attempt to murder and rioting was registered at police station Budhal, the spokesman said adding that one of the accused has been arrested and search was on for others.

As per preliminary investigation, some local dispute could be the reason behind the attack, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App