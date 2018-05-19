Follow Us:
Saturday, May 19, 2018
Man, wife killed in road accident in UP's Badaun
The accident took place around 10 am in the Ujhani area. Sukhbir Sharma (27) and his wife Reena Sharma (23) died on the spot and their son was injured, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said.

By: PTI | Badaun | Published: May 19, 2018 3:55:14 pm
A man and his wife were killed and their five-year-old son was injured on Saturday after a truck hit their motorcycle on the Delhi road at Badaun, police said.

The accident took place around 10 am in the Ujhani area. Sukhbir Sharma (27) and his wife Reena Sharma (23) died on the spot and their son was injured, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said. The accident occurred when they were returning to Noida after meeting their relatives here, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the truck’s driver has been arrested, police said.

