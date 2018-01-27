Man, wife killed in road accident

The car’s driver survived the accident and fled from the spot. (Representational purpose) The car’s driver survived the accident and fled from the spot. (Representational purpose)

A man and his wife were killed after their scooter was hit by a car on a bridge, around 10 km from at Phagwara, police said on Saturday. The accident took place last evening on the National Highway (NH)-1 in an area between Phagwara and Jalandhar. The deceased have been identified as Ajaib Singh (55) and his wife Paramjit Kaur (53). They were residents of Professor Colony in Jalandhar Cantonment’s Rama Mandi, Chaheru Police Post in-charge Baljinder Singh said.

He said that the car after hitting a median on the bridge, crashed into the scooter, killing the couple on the spot. They were going to Rama Mandi from Phagwara while the car was coming from Jalandhar, the officer said. The car’s driver survived the accident and fled from the spot. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, including causing death by negligence, has been registered, he said.

