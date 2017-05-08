Man who supplied chips to petrol pumps for duping consumers held: UP police

“Four chips, some pulsar cards, a circuit, one petrol dispensing machine have been recovered from Chaurasia,” Chaturvedi claimed. Express representational photo “Four chips, some pulsar cards, a circuit, one petrol dispensing machine have been recovered from Chaurasia,” Chaturvedi claimed. Express representational photo

The Special Task Force (STF) of the UP police claimed on Monday to have arrested a man who allegedly supplied remote-controlled electronic chips which were used by several petrol pumps to dupe customers. “STF sleuths today arrested Ajay Chaurasia from Para area of Lucknow. He used to supply the remote-controlled electronic chips used by some of the petrol pump owners to dupe consumers. He used to supply the chips in several cities in the state and on a large scale,” Additional SP STF Arvind Chaturvedi said.

He claimed that Chaurasia was arrested on the basis of details revealed by a person named Jauhar Abbas, who had been held earlier in Muzaffarnagar.

“Four chips, some pulsar cards, a circuit, one petrol dispensing machine have been recovered from Chaurasia,” Chaturvedi claimed. The UP STF on April 27 had raided seven petrol pumps which it claimed were using remote control linked electronic chips to cheat customers by dispensing less fuel. The device, according to STF officials, helped them make on an average upto Rs 14 lakh per month.

The chip cost around Rs 3,000 and reduced the output by nearly five to ten per cent, police officials said. The remote control would set the limit and if a customer

sought one litre petrol, he would end up getting 940 ml or less, they claimed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now