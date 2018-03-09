Man who stabbed Karnataka Lokayukta ‘loner, prone to loss of temper’: Probe

Tejaraj was living in Tumkur for the past three decades. Tejaraj was living in Tumkur for the past three decades.

The 33-year-old man, who stabbed Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanath Shetty several times in his office Wednesday, lived alone in a house in Tumkur town, about 60 km from Bengaluru, and was prone to eccentric behaviour and loss of temper, police investigation has revealed.

The police have carried out searches at the home of Tejaraj Sharma, who was arrested soon after the attack.

Investigation has found that Tejaraj, whose parents hailed from Rajasthan, was living in Tumkur for the past three decades. The youngest of three siblings, he was an introvert and short-tempered, his elder brother has stated.

Tejaraj had started a business of supplying furniture and had filed several complaints with the Lokayukta after the rejection of his bids to tenders issued by multiple government departments, police sources said.

The Lokayukta’s office rejected Tejaraj’s complaints for lack of evidence of dereliction of duty after the officials concerned were summoned and questioned. The rejection of his complaints infuriated Tejaraj who made several trips to the Lokayukta’s office in an attempt to get his complaints addressed, but was rebuffed, the sources said.

“He went to the Lokayukta’s office on Wednesday determined to carry out an attack. He was carrying a knife he purchased recently,’’ a police source said.

Tejaraj’s brother Purushottham, who sells bags in Tumkur, described him as a short-tempered introvert who visited the family occasionally and hardly spoke during these visits, said police sources.

Some of the persons against whom Tejaraj filed complaints have described him as an irksome character to deal with since he would always threaten them with approaching the Lokayukta if he did not have his way, the police sources said.

Tejaraj had filed complaints of dereliction of duty against Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Tumkur, a senior division assistant in the office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction, an official of the silk marketing co-operation in Kolar, a clerk in Tumkur milk union, manager and managing director of the milk union, a senior division clerk in commerce and industries department and a joint director of sericulture department in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, doctors at Mallya Hospital stated that the condition of Justice Shetty was stable.

