Man who shared photo of Sadhu buying meat gets bail

Two days after he was arrested for sharing an image of a sadhu buying meat from a shop, Jhabua-based homoeopath Atik Afzal Khan was released on bail on the condition that he would not leave the town and incite religious feelings.

Khan had shared the image on Facebook with the caption “Rahim ki dukan se Ram hari sabjiya kharidte hue, ek durlabh tasvir (Ram buys green vegetables from Rahim’s shop, a rare photograph).”

On a complaint from one Anil Hemraj Prajapati, Kotwali police arrested him and produced him before a magistrate who sent him to a 15-day judicial custody.

Khan’s brother Aadil Khan said, “Everyone believes what happened was wrong. Whatever has to be said will be said by our advocate.’’

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now