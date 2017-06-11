Latest News
Man who overcame British, snakes of communal poison was more than ‘chatur baniya’, says Rajmohan Gandhi

Condemning Amit Shah's "chatur baniya" comment, opposition parties on Saturday demanded that he should apologise to the nation and insisted that the "denigrating" remark is withdrawn.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:June 11, 2017 12:25 am
Mahatma Gandhi was a man who overcame “British lion” and “snakes of communal poison” in the country making him more than a “chatur baniya”, his grandson Rajmohan Gandhi said on Saturday. Gandhi, who is currently in the United States, said Mahatma’s aim on Saturday would have been different than that of BJP President Amit Shah, who had yesterday referred to him as a “chatur baniya” (a clever Baniya – the trading caste) while addressing a gathering in Raipur.

“The man who overcame the British lion and snakes of communal poison in India was more than a chatur bania. Today — unlike men like Amit Shah — he would aim to defeat the forces that hunt the innocent and the vulnerable,” Gandhi, a biographer and a research professor at University of Illinois, US, told PTI in an email response.

Condemning Shah’s “chatur baniya” comment, opposition parties on Saturday demanded that he should apologise to the nation and insisted that the “denigrating” remark is withdrawn. Mahatma’s another grandson, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, also said that he would have laughed at ‘chatur baniya’ description but for its “utter tastelessness and the hidden mischief in it”.

Historian Ramachandra Guha said the remark made by Amit Shah was “crude” and “unworthy” of the president of the BJP, the country’s ruling party.

    c j singh
    Jun 11, 2017 at 1:26 am
    He tried but failed to overcome "snakes of communal poison." Bose in his INA comprising Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims was a successful example of this.
    Reply
      Harry
      Jun 11, 2017 at 12:57 am
      The fact is fact. Both Mahatma & Amit Shah are Baniya. Under their leadership their party achieved goal. Congress went south only after it was taken over by Kashmiri Pandits. Rajmohan if you two brothers were also true Baniya then you guys would not be living on alms from Nehru family.
      Reply
        MyTake
        Jun 11, 2017 at 12:35 am
        This comment is much better than stea in hi's name and stashing millions in hidden bank accounts. Public is aware of the modus ope i of the modern day dacoit-priests and they come to the conclusion that "Chas y" by stealth is the biggest crime!
        Reply

