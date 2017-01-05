Man who lost eye in fight gets justice after 17 years

A local court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced two brothers (Avnish and Perveen) to 10 years in prison for assaulting a man and permanently damaging his eye. A local court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced two brothers (Avnish and Perveen) to 10 years in prison for assaulting a man and permanently damaging his eye.

A man who lost an eye after getting beaten up by two brothers has found justice, albeit after 17 years, as a local court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced the accused to 10 years in prison. Additional District Sessions Court judge D C Singh held the brothers Avnish and Perveen guilty under Section 326 of the IPC (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt).

Besides sentencing them to 10 years imprisonment, he imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each. The victim, Vijaypal, had lost an eye after he was beaten up by the duo when he accused them of stealing electricity at Fatehpur village in Shamli district on June 16, 1999, government lawyer Jitender Tyagi said.