Man who crossed into PoK 18 yrs ago arrested

A man who had crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 1999 was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday while he was returning home to the border district of Rajouri. Identifying him as Nissar Shah (32), son of Mubarak Shah of Targian village in Budhal area, police sources said that he had entered India via Nepal.

Nissar was a Class X student when he went missing. The police later registered an FIR for exfiltration to Pakistan in 2010.

During preliminary questioning, Nissar told the police that he was forcibly taken to a training camp at Kotli across the LoC by militants in 1999. But, he said, he was not interested in arms training and managed to escape.

After working as a labourer for a few months, Nissar came in contact with some “good people”. They helped him get a migration card and settle there, he told the police.

In 2008-09, Nissar said, he went to Dubai, worked there for five years and returned to Pakistan in 2014. As he had earned enough to return home, he got a tourist visa to Nepal from where he entered India. However, before he could reach his village, he was arrested.

Nissar is the first person to return to Rajouri district from Pakistan via Nepal since violence broke out in Kashmir in the last few months. He had no criminal or terrorist record, sources said.

