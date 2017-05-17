Man who changed red wheat chapatis to amber for India

DILBAGH SINGH ATHWAL 1928-2017. (File) DILBAGH SINGH ATHWAL 1928-2017. (File)

The country might have been eating red-coloured chapatis today had it not been the breakthrough research of the pioneering plant breeder from Punjab, Dr Dilbagh Singh Athwal, who died in New Jersey on May 14 after brief illness. He was 88.

Athwal, who laid the foundation of Green Revolution in India in 1960s, is the one who holds credit for the amber colour wheat foodgrain India is fond of today. Through his research, he modified Mexican wheat varieties according to Indian needs and changed them from red to amber.

He was the first Indian scientist who collaborated with American scientist Dr Norman Borlaug to bring Green Revolution in India, playing a pivotal role in making India self-sufficient in wheat production. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Manjit S Kang, former Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “It was through wheat varieties from Mexico that foundation of Green Revolution was laid in India. There is a specific reason why Athwal was called a magician when it comes to plant breeding. None in India was fond of red colour dough or chapatis and Mexican varieties had been introduced without making any modifications. India imported ‘Lerma Rojo 64’ and ‘PV 18’ wheat varieties from Mexico. Their yield was excellent, but their colour was red and chapatis made from them were not perfect. It was through dedication of Dr Athwal that they were modified as per Indian conditions and color changed to amber. Today, what we are eating is amber colored wheat.”

He then named modified wheat variety as ‘Kalyan’, after the name of his village.

Later, another variety, ‘Sona’, developed by ICAR, Delhi was merged with his variety and called ‘Kalyan Sona’. His another remarkable achievement was development of hybrid bajra (millet).

Athwal was the founder-head of the Plant Breeding Department at the Punjab Agricultural University.

