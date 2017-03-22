Man tweets UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeking justice in molestation case, gets prompt result

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a swift and proper action against the accused of a molestation case after the victims’ family member tweeted him seeking justice.

The incident took place on Holi when some local youths, in an inebriated state, barged into a house in Kalyanpur area here and started molesting a woman and her daughter. When the woman’s husband protested, the perpetrators started hitting him, police said today.

The husband approached Kalyanpur police station where the police filed a case under the charges of assault and abuse under IPC. However, the complainant alleging that the police were “lackadaisical” in their probe tweeted his grievance to the DGP and the Chief Minister’s Office asking for their help in the case.

“I received a call from the DGP’s office in Lucknow shortly after the man tweeted asking for help. I was told to promptly submit a report in the case. I personally visited the family and also arranged for their medical examination,” SP West Sachindra Patel said.

“Earlier, the case was filed on the charge of abuse and assault. A few more charges have now been added,” he added.

Three teams have been formed to nab the assaulters while the family has been provided security, police said.

