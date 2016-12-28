Man tweets to Sushma Swaraj as mother suffers stroke in Toronto, she steps in

External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo) External Affairs Minster Sushma Swaraj. (File Photo)

The Indian Consulate in Toronto on Wednesday helped an Indian man in overcoming difficulties relating to PIO card following intervention by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Swaraj directed the consulate to reach out to Arun Janarthanan after he sought help saying his mother had suffered a stroke and he was faced with lot of difficulties.

“I am sorry to know that your mother has suffered a stroke. I have asked CG (Consulate General) Toronto to sort this out,” Swaraj tweeted.

Earlier Janarthanan had tweeted to Swaraj that his mother had suffered a stroke last night and that there is nobody to look after her and that he had some issue with the PIO card.

Within hours, Janarthanan thanked Swaraj for her help saying consulate official Usha Venkatesan has been in touch and taken care of his problem.