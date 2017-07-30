Man tries to get married sixth time, booked by Thane police

The police have booked a 32-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane for cheating after it came to light that he had married five women and was planning to tie the knot for the sixth time. An offence has been registered against the man and his mother under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), a Thane police official said on Sunday. No arrest has been made so far, she said.
The offence came to light when a Mumbra resident was looking for a suitable match for his daughter and came across the accused through an acquaintance, she said. The man and the accused’s family then met and discussed about the marriage. The accused claimed to the man he worked with a reputed company and also owned a travel agency, the official said.
Later, the man’s daughter got engaged to the accused in December last year. However, the marriage could not take place then as the bride’s family was facing shortage of money, she said. In the meantime, a caller informed the bride’s family that the accused was already married and had five wives, the official said. When the bride’s family asked about this, the accused flatly denied it, she said.
However, on July 22, four women claimed that the accused had married them and told about the same to the bride’s family, the police official said. The aggrieved family filed a complaint on July 28 after which the police booked the accused the same day, she added.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 30, 2017 at 7:08 pmWhy don't they write the name of the accused and his caste as well. In gujarati newspapers, if the accused is a Muslim, then they would make it a headline crying from the top of their voices, but if the accused is from an upper caste like Shah, Mehta, Joshi, Rawal, Patel, Desai , then they would report it as just an accused.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 7:24 pmThe accused is indeed a Muslim that is why IE has not published the details and the accused is not arrested yet. The incidence is from Mumbra area of Thene which is well known muslim gettao. If the man were Hindu police would have arrested not just the man but also all his relatives and it would have become an international sensation by now.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 7:28 pmExactly opposite happens in case of MSM like Indian Express , if the accused is muslim then they avoid to dilute the reporting to the extent possible by hiding name or changing tone etc.Reply
- Jul 30, 2017 at 7:32 pmIn English newspapers, such as the IE, it is exactly the polar opposite. If the accused is a minority or lower caste, then no name will be reported. But if he is upper caste Hindu, they will shout from the roof-tops. Since the name of the accused hasn't been mentioned here, rest assured, he will be a minority or a lower caste man.Reply