Man tries to get married sixth time, booked by Thane police

The police have booked a 32-year-old man from Mumbra in Thane for cheating after it came to light that he had married five women and was planning to tie the knot for the sixth time. An offence has been registered against the man and his mother under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), a Thane police official said on Sunday. No arrest has been made so far, she said.

The offence came to light when a Mumbra resident was looking for a suitable match for his daughter and came across the accused through an acquaintance, she said. The man and the accused’s family then met and discussed about the marriage. The accused claimed to the man he worked with a reputed company and also owned a travel agency, the official said.

Later, the man’s daughter got engaged to the accused in December last year. However, the marriage could not take place then as the bride’s family was facing shortage of money, she said. In the meantime, a caller informed the bride’s family that the accused was already married and had five wives, the official said. When the bride’s family asked about this, the accused flatly denied it, she said.

However, on July 22, four women claimed that the accused had married them and told about the same to the bride’s family, the police official said. The aggrieved family filed a complaint on July 28 after which the police booked the accused the same day, she added.

