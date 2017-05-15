Man tries to get Aadhaar card for Osama bin Laden, booked

The officials from verification department recognised mistakes in the applicant’s database and filed a complaint against the operator. (Representational image) The officials from verification department recognised mistakes in the applicant’s database and filed a complaint against the operator. (Representational image)

Saddam Mansuri, a 35-year old Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) operator was reportedly caught by officials trying to make an Aadhaar card using the name of slain al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden. According to a report by Times of India, Mansuri, who runs an Aadhaar registration centre in Mandal area of Bhilwara city in Rajasthan tried to create an Aadhaar card using Laden’s name. But the officials from the verification department spotted errors in the applicant’s database and filed a complaint against the operator.

“Mansuri filled Abbottabad, district Bhilwara as Laden’s address; he also uploaded a picture of the terrorist which was blurred. He did not upload details such as thumb impression or identification proof,” Mandal Deputy SP Chanchal Mishra was quoted by the newspaper.

Sanjay Aludia, who works for the IT department in Mandal, told TOI that he filed the FIR against Mansuri after they were informed of the anomalies by the technical team in New Delhi. “Our technical team in New Delhi found the anomalies highly suspicious and informed Rajasthan department of information and technology. I received a call from Jaipur office and immediately filed an FIR,” he told TOI.

The report says that police have booked a case against Mansuri under relevant sections of IT Act and are awaiting documentary evidence from the IT department after which they will start investigating the case. “Once we have all the documents, the accused would be quizzed as to why he tried to get an Aadhaar in the name of dead terrorist,” officers told TOI.

Aludia also told the newspaper that Mansuri is claiming innocence and saying that someone else might have uploaded the enrollment details. “However, the user id belonged to Mansuri and application could have only been uploaded under his supervision,” he was quoted in the report.

