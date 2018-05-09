Man tied to tree, beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man was tied to a tree and beaten to death allegedly over an old enmity, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Bihauni Khurd village under Muskara police station area on Tuesday.

Kamal Kumar Tewari was tied to a tree and beaten up mercilessly by six people over old rivalry, SP Dinesh Kumar said on Wednesday. The accused kept on beating the deceased in full view of the villagers but none informed the police, the SP said, adding that it was only later that the family called up the police and he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

A case has been lodged by the brother of the deceased against the six accused, the SP said, adding two police teams have been formed to nab them. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

