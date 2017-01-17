Man stripped, assaulted in Kerala’s Thrissur district, moral policing suspected

In a suspected incident of moral policing, a 47-year-old man was stripped and assaulted in Kodungalloor in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Saturday night.

Police said a group of five persons nabbed Abdul Salam, a fish worker, from near the house of a divorced woman who stays alone. He was then taken to a road, stripped, and tied to an electric pole. He was then severely thrashed.

Watch What Else Is making News

Police said the victim was assaulted for nearly an hour and then left on the road. The accused also allegedly robbed him of a gold chain and Rs 3,000.

He was rescued by police, who reached the spot after being alerted by local residents. The victim lost three teeth in the assault. Initially admitted to a local hospital, Salam was later referred to a hospital in Kochi.

Police said Salam has identified the accused, but none of them has been nabbed so far.