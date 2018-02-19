Man strangulates woman with shoe lace for refusing sex: Police

  • Associate Sponsor
By: PTI | Palghar (maharashtra) | Updated: February 19, 2018 4:58 pm
A 25-year-old man from Nallasopara allegedly strangulated a woman with a shoelace at his residence because she refused to have sex with him, police said on Monday. The accused Haridas Nirgude and the victim Ankita More (20) became friends through social networking site ‘Facebook’, a senior police official said.

Yesterday Nirgude had called More to his house in Nallasopara. After the victim reached there, he demanded sexual favours and as she refused it, Nirgude killed her, the officer added.

Nirgude threw her body in the nearby area. Locals alerted the police, following which police officials reached the spot and took her body, the officer said. The accused was detained and he confessed the crime, the officer said, adding the process to arrest him was underway.

