Man stabbed for objecting to kissing in public; one held

The Kalachowkie police in central Mumbai arrested one person and are looking for at least four others for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old man who objected to a youngster kissing a girl in public at Parel. The main accused, identified only as ‘Mintu’, is on the run. The victim, Ganesh Sahane, who sustained injuries later complained at the police station, following which an FIR was registered.

According to police, the incident took place around 7pm on Monday, when Mintu was allegedly involved in “indecent behaviour” with his girlfriend at a public place in Parel. At this point, a youngster, one Omkar (18), a local who was passing by the area, confronted Mintu, police said.

Later, when the victim Ganesh Sahane (23), also a local, was passing by, Omkar told him what had happened. “Sahane questioned Mintu about why he was indulging in the obscene behaviour. He further told him that they resided in the area with their families and Mintu should not behave in this manner…,” inspector D Chavan said.

A furious Mintu called a few more friends and nearly five youngsters attacked Sahane with beer bottles and sharp weapons. Locals managed to catch hold of Sagar Mali (21), one of the accused involved in the fight, and handed him over to the police. ENS

