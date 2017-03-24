Man sneaks into Delhi airport on cancelled ticket, arrested

A man has been arrested at the airport in New Delhi for allegedly sneaking into the terminal area on an invalid ticket to see off his daughter. Officials said the incident was reported on Thursday morning. CISF personnel apprehended a man, identified as R Malik, while he was roaming inside the terminal. On being probed, they said, Malik was found to have entered the airport terminal using an e-ticket to Dubai which he had booked but cancelled later. Singh informed security personnel that he had entered the airport to see off his daughter who was travelling to Dubai.

Officials said Malik was handed over to Delhi Police that arrested him. Under the law, only fliers with a valid travel ticket can enter the airport terminal area. The Delhi Police has recently installed signage at the entry gates of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) stating “entering into the terminal building on the basis of cancelled, invalid or edited ticket is a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code”. The signage adds that anyone found inside the the terminal building without a valid ticket will be prosecuted.

