Man shot in Bharatpur district

Unidentified assailants on Tuesday shot and seriously injured a man in Bharatpur district. The victim Tinku Jatav, a resident of Jatoli village in Bharatpur district, has been referred to a Jaipur hospital owing to his critical health due to bullet injury in the chest, said the police.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“The victim has past criminal record. We are yet to find the reason behind the incident. As the victim is serious, we are yet to take his statement,” police said.

A case will be registered once the investigation is complete, SHO Chiksana police station, Asharam Gurjar told PTI.