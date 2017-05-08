Man shot dead in Haryana’s Panchkula

A 32-year-old man was shot dead on Monday by unidentified assailants near a temple in the Mansa Devi complex here, police said. The incident took place in the afternoon when Amit Kumar alias Meet was heading towards his car, parked near the temple, after paying obeisance there, they said.

“Two to three armed men in a car fired several shots at Amit, injuring him seriously,” Inspector Mohinder Singh said. Later, he breathed his last at the Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Education And Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh, police said.

The assailants fled the scene after the incident, they said. Amit, who was working as a bouncer, had come to the temple along with his mother. She was behind him when the shots were fired, police said.

An old enmity was said to be the reason behind the Amit’s killing, they added. Singh said they are investigating the matter.

