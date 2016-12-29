Man shot dead in Dahod district in clash during panchayat polls

A 45-year-old man was allegedly shot dead at Simaliya village of Dahod district during the village panchayat election on Tuesday evening after a clash among villagers. The deceased has been identified as Lalsinh Kishori, a resident of Kalgla Faliya at Simaliya village. Limbdi police have booked Limsinh Damor, the main accused and a resident of the same village. Besides, police also booked Minesh Damor, Suresh Damor, Samuda Damor, Haria Damor, Savita Damor, Rama Panda, Kalsing Panda, Babu Damor who were part of the mob that had gathered at the booth at the Simaliya primary school.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Simaliya village on Tuesday evening when the voting process for the village panchayat election was about to close. Accused Damor and his aides allegedly started a ruckus at the booth, insisting that they be allowed to vote after voting hours. However, Lalsinh Kishori and a few others opposed Damor. An altercation between Damor and Kishori turned violent.

Police said, “During the clash, Damor allegedly opened fire at Kishori. Kishori died on the spot after sustaining severe injuries. Krupesh Kishori, Lalsinh’s nephew, was also injured in the firing. He was rushed to the primary health centre in Limbdi. Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in Dahod. His condition is stable, police said.

In Simaliya village, six women candidates are contesting for sarpanch. Damor’s wife is one of the candidates. Yet another candidate comes from Kishori’s neighbourhood, police said. “The incident seems to be a case of personal rivalry for the sarpanch’s post in the village.

Further investigation is under way,” said Manoj Ninama, Superintendent of Police, Dahod. P H Vasava, the-sub inspector who is investigating the case, said, “Kishori’s autopsy report is yet to come. We are also investigating which weapon was used to kill him.”